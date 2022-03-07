dos Anjos Remains Dead Set On McGregor Rebooking After UFC 272 Win

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos still feels he has unfinished business with Conor McGregor inside the Octagon.

dos Anjos dismantled short-notice replacement Renato Moicano in the UFC 272 co-headliner. He was originally supposed to face Rafael Fiziev before Fiziev recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The 37-year-old dos Anjos proved that he still can compete with some of the best lightweights in the UFC with his latest win. He returned to the cage following a two-year layoff after his win over Paul Felder in his last appearance.

dos Anjos has previously stated that he feels a fight with McGregor needs to happen before their careers come to a close. They were supposed to compete at UFC 196 when RDA held the lightweight title but pulled out with an injury.

McGregor went on to face Nate Diaz on short notice, losing in a shocking submission defeat.

McGregor has also expressed mutual interest in a fight with dos Anjos. The two could’ve potentially met at UFC 264 when RDA served as the backup to McGregor’s matchup with Dustin Poirier.

dos Anjos and McGregor nearly got into a physical altercation at the UFC Apex during the UFC 264 weigh-ins.

Rafael dos Anjos Still Set On McGregor Bout

During his UFC 272 post-fight press conference, dos Anjos named McGregor as his top target for his next fight later this year.

“The fight would make sense,” dos Anjos opined. “Conor is coming back in the summer.”

dos Anjos went on to elaborate as to why a fight with McGregor would make the most sense for both parties.

“He’s a big name, sells a lot of PPV, we have a history, too. I’m looking for names that make me want to go to the gym. Don’t wanna fight names that don’t interest me. He’s the guy that would motivate me.”

McGregor is expected to return later this year after suffering a nasty leg break against Poirier at UFC 264. It’s unclear whether or not McGregor will return as a lightweight to face RDA following his recent weight gains.

If McGregor is still intent on pursuing a lightweight title run, a matchup with dos Anjos would make sense. The winner could surge into the title picture and potentially earn a shot at the belt sooner rather than later.

Do you want to see Rafael dos Anjos vs. Conor McGregor next?