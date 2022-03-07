Jorge Masvidal & Colby Covington React To Drake’s $275K Losing Bet

The UFC 272 headliners have both reacted to Drake’s whopping loss of $275,000 by betting on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington.

After The Toronto Raptors won the 2019 NBA championship, it appeared “The Drake Curse” had been lifted. Drake was now free to publicly back athletes without them having to fend off the dreaded curse in addition to competing against their opponents.

However, “The Drake Curse” was back at it again after Drake put up $275,000 for Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272. Masvidal would go on to lose to Covington via unanimous decision while Drake lost a staggering sum of money.

Masvidal learned about Drake’s $275K loss and evidently felt bad for his role in it. So “Gamebred” has extended an invitation to Drake to have a dinner on him the next time he’s in Miami.

Next time you in Miami dinner on me @Drake — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 6, 2022

“Next time you in Miami dinner on me @Drake,” Masvidal posted on Twitter.

If such a dinner is meant to compensate for $275,000 worth of money, then Masvidal will need to have Drake assume the role of Nicki Minaj in a viral video clip where the Canadian rapper insisted that Minaj could have anything she wants on a convenience-store shopping spree.

This time, it is Drake who has the opportunity to splurge on someone else’s budget for once. That budget has become much fatter after Masvidal signed a new deal with the UFC to reportedly become the third highest-paid athlete in UFC history.

Another UFC star who once promised to pay back a backer who lost money betting on him is Nate Diaz, who said he’d pay back a fan who allegedly lost his rent money betting on Diaz. Coincidentally, the fight in question also involved Masvidal in the UFC 244 BMF title fight in 2019 that saw Masvidal defeat Diaz via doctor’s stoppage.

Colby Covington Roasts Drake For Epic Loss

While Masvidal is hoping to treat Drake to a Miami dinner with the works, the man responsible for the loss, Colby Covington, is only hosting a roast.

When asked at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference if he respects Masvidal as a competitor after their fierce battle, Covington instead shifted gears to Drake’s failed bet.

“Let’s talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight,” Covington began. “He needs to go back to selling those shitty albums to get back the money. He should’ve went to America’s Pick of The Week by MyBookie. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I’m America’s champ, and I was America’s pick of the week.

“Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your shitty little albums of rapping.”

Drake’s most recent album, Certified Lover Boy, was released last September and has broken multiple records. Drake also has sold over 170 million albums and is frequently and currently the #1 most streamed music artist on Spotify. The Canadian rapper was also named Billboard Music Awards’ Artist of the Decade.

Nevertheless, Colby Covington is evidently not impressed with Drake’s catalog nor his sports-betting acumen. And as the self-proclaimed “King of Miami,” should Drake arrive in The Magic City to take Masvidal up on his offer, Covington might not be so hospitable should he cross paths with “The 6 God.”

What are your thoughts on Jorge Masvidal’s and Colby Covington’s reactions to Drake’s $275,000 losing bet?