Drake Loses $275,000 After Jorge Masvidal UFC 272 Bet

Drake now has $275,000 less in his massive bank account.

Hip hop superstar Drake is one of the biggest names in the music industry, with over 170 million records sold worldwide; multiple awards, including the Billboard Music Awards’ Artist of the Decade; and a discography of never-ending hits. All things considered, it’s fair to say that Drizzy Drake is a winner.

However, over the years, he has developed a reputation for having the opposite effect on others, with “The Drake Curse” being known to bite athletes the Canadian rapper has supported. One example of this in MMA is Conor McGregor, who Drake supported prior to the Irishman’s UFC 229 main event against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Now, instead of just the athletes he supports feeling the effects of “The Drake Curse,” the rapper is getting burned by it as well after betting huge on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington at UFC 272.

Of course, Covington would go on to defeat Masvidal via unanimous decision, ruining Drake’s plans for a big cashout on the underdog. Covington used his wrestling and cardio as his two biggest weapons to defeat his former roommate, delivering “Gamebred” his third consecutive loss.

As for Drake, while it’s safe to say that no man can completely shrug off the loss of $275,000, Drake is in the 1% of the American population who can still sleep peacefully after losing such an enormous sum of money.

Coincidentally, prior to UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal signed a new deal making him the third highest-paid fighter in UFC history just before the PPV. Not only that, but he, unlike Covington, will be receiving PPV points for the event, which is expected to generate big numbers.

So all things considered, maybe Masvidal, like Drake, will be able to sleep sound with the knowledge that he is still winning in life despite Saturday’s setback.

How do you think Drake is reacting to losing $275,000 on a busted bet on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272?