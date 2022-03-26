Dustin Poirier Names Another Possible Callout Aside From Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier is still considering all of his options for his UFC return, including a potential rematch with a former adversary.

Poirier lost his second lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 last December. He’s been plotting his return to the Octagon later this year and has appeared to be most interested in a fight with Nate Diaz.

However, talks of a fight with Diaz have appeared to stall and Poirier has recently claimed that Diaz is ready to retire from the UFC. Now, he has turned his attention to other options, including former interim champion Justin Gaethje.

Gaethje will face Oliveira for the next lightweight title fight at UFC 274 later this year. After Poirier initially downplayed a return to lightweight, he seems to be open to the idea of moving back to 155 pounds.

After one follower introduced the idea of facing Gaethje next if he earns the title over Oliveira, Poirier appeared to entertain the idea.

Maybe thats the move https://t.co/eCS39eaxaS — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 24, 2022

“Maybe thats the move,” Poirier replied.

Poirier defeated Gaethje via a fourth-round TKO back in April 2018. He went on to earn wins over Max Holloway and Eddie Alvarez to get the interim lightweight title before losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier’s stock has risen over the past year after back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor. Despite his loss to Oliveira, he remains a top contender in the lightweight division, unless he chooses to move to welterweight.

Poirier and Gaethje are widely considered two of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC, and a rematch between them could garner a lot of interest if Gaethje earns the belt.

Do you want to see Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2?