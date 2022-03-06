Dustin Poirier Responds To Colby Covington’s Post-Fight Callout

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier hit back at Colby Covington on social media following Covington’s UFC 272 callout.

Covington defeated Jorge Masvidal in a back-and-forth war in the UFC 272 headliner. After earning a mostly-dominant win over Masvidal, Covington used his post-fight interview to call out another former American Top Team teammate in Poirier.

Covington and Poirier have had their fair share of fallout since Covington split with ATT. Covington has taken shots at Poirier’s wife and daughter, giving them both unflattering labels. He’s also mocked Poirier following his loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 and also claimed that he made Poirier leave ATT in tears following their training sessions together.

After getting word of Covington’s UFC 272 callout, Poirier took to social media to respond.

Bombaclot! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 6, 2022

“Bombaclot!” Poirier tweeted shortly after the callout.

The term ‘Bumbaclot’ is Jamaican slang for “d**chebag” or “motherf**ker”. Poirier is clearly not a fan of Covington’s antics, especially after downplaying the idea of facing him in the Octagon.

Poirier then went on to question why Covington would call him out instead of calling out another top UFC welterweight.

Maybez fight a welterweight contender? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) March 6, 2022

“Maybez fight a welterweight contender?”

Poirier has previously hinted at a move to welterweight in 2022 to fight Nate Diaz. The fight is still in consideration for later this year, and it’s unclear if Poirier will move to 170 pounds full-time.

As for Covington, he’s looking to potentially earn a third fight with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman down the line. A win over another top UFC star like Poirier could give him that opportunity.

