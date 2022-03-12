Eagle FC 46 Results & Highlights: Kevin Lee Tops Diego Sanchez

Eagle FC 46 took place live tonight from the FLXcast Arena in Miami Florida.
The event was headlined by a 165 lbs. bout between former UFC standouts Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez. In the co-main event, Rizvan Kuniev fought Anthony Hamilton. Also in action was former UFC vet Ray Borg, who took on Ricky Bandejas.
You can catch the highlights from all three bouts below followed by the quick results.
Below, you can view the full card for Eagle FC 46: All Or Nothing
- Kevin Lee def. Diego Sanchez via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Rizvan Kuniev def. Anthony Hamilton via submission (guillotine choke): R1, 1:17
- Ray Borg def. Ricky Bandejas via split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)
- Handesson Ferreira def. Zach Juusola via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Raimond Magomedaliev def. Impa Kasanganay via split decision (29-28×2)
- Ikram Aliskerov def. Nah-shon Burrell via unanimous decision (29-28×3)
- Irwin Rivera def. Firdavs Khasanov via TKO (body kick): R2, 4:48
- Archie Colgan def. Dylan Mantello via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Tyler Ray def. Thomas Webb via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26×2)
- Sitik Muduev def. Caio Uruguai via unanimous decision (30-27×3)
- Ryder Newman def. Manny Walo via split decision (28-29, 29-28×2)