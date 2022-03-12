Eagle FC 46 Results & Highlights: Kevin Lee Tops Diego Sanchez

Eagle FC 46 took place live tonight from the FLXcast Arena in Miami Florida.

The event was headlined by a 165 lbs. bout between former UFC standouts Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez. In the co-main event, Rizvan Kuniev fought Anthony Hamilton. Also in action was former UFC vet Ray Borg, who took on Ricky Bandejas.

You can catch the highlights from all three bouts below followed by the quick results.

Ray Borg def. Ricky Bandejas

SAVED BY THE BELL 🛎@tazmexufc nearly gets the finish at the end of the first! 👀#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaiqsZp pic.twitter.com/qIDlfrBkAj — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

"HE HURT HIM"@tazmexufc stuns @rickybandejas late in the third!#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/JQq41fV7wO — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

#EagleFC46 Official Decision:@tazmexufc def. Ricky Bandejas via split decision (29-28,29-28,28-29)#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/3u2FOZkOfT — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

Rizvan Kuniev def. Anthony Hamilton

WOW!



Rizvan Kuniev stops Anthony Hamilton in the first via standing guillotine!#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/C3G8F4HhmX — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

AND STILL 🏆



Rizvan Kuniev def. Anthony Hamilton via Submission! 👀#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/gsOnmnpsqM — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

Kevin Lee def. Diego Sanchez

Vicious Elbows from @MoTownPhenom at the end of the second! 🔥



What are your scorecards going into the final round? 👀#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/9sT0dy1evU — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

🗣 " I got two more fights"



Veteran @DiegoSanchezUFC on his future! 👀#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/YZ9yUZ5fpS — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

🗣 "I'm the best 165er out here" 🔥@MoTownPhenom calls for a title shot in his next fight!#EagleFC46: Lee vs. Sanchez | LIVE NOW on @EagleOnFLX | Sign up to watch LIVE and FREE at https://t.co/QslxaipV9R pic.twitter.com/9IPhUA0OVd — Eagle FC (@EagleFightClub) March 12, 2022

Eagle FC 46 Quick Results

Below, you can view the full card for Eagle FC 46: All Or Nothing