Eagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez Takes Place Live Tonight

Eagle FC 46 takes place live tonight from the FLXcast Arena in Miami Florida.

The event will be headlined by a 165 lbs. bout between former UFC standouts Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez. In the co-main event, Rizvan Kuniev will face Anthony Hamilton. Also in action will be former UFC vet Ray Borg, who will take on Ricky Bandejas.

The action kicks off at 6 PM ET and will be available to watch on the FLXcast app. MMA News will bring you the available highlights at the conclusion of tonight’s event.

Below, you can view the full card for Eagle FC 46: All Or Nothing

Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez

Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton

Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas

Hendesson Ferreira vs. Zach Juusola

Impa Kasanganay vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

Darrell Horcher vs. Akhmed Aliev

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nah-Shon Burnell

Irwin Rivera vs. Firdavs Khasanov

Archie Colban vs. Dylan Mantello

Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena

Tyler Ray vs. Thomas Webb

Caio Uruguai vs. Sitik Muduev

Emmanuel Walo vs. Ryder Newman