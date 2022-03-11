Eagle FC 46: Lee vs. Sanchez Takes Place Live Tonight

Eagle FC 46 takes place live tonight from the FLXcast Arena in Miami Florida.
The event will be headlined by a 165 lbs. bout between former UFC standouts Kevin Lee and Diego Sanchez. In the co-main event, Rizvan Kuniev will face Anthony Hamilton. Also in action will be former UFC vet Ray Borg, who will take on Ricky Bandejas.
The action kicks off at 6 PM ET and will be available to watch on the FLXcast app. MMA News will bring you the available highlights at the conclusion of tonight’s event.
Below, you can view the full card for Eagle FC 46: All Or Nothing
Kevin Lee vs. Diego Sanchez
Rizvan Kuniev vs. Anthony Hamilton
Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas
Hendesson Ferreira vs. Zach Juusola
Impa Kasanganay vs. Raimond Magomedaliev
Darrell Horcher vs. Akhmed Aliev
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nah-Shon Burnell
Irwin Rivera vs. Firdavs Khasanov
Archie Colban vs. Dylan Mantello
Ronny Markes vs. Reggie Pena
Tyler Ray vs. Thomas Webb
Caio Uruguai vs. Sitik Muduev
Emmanuel Walo vs. Ryder Newman