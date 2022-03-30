Edwards: Masvidal Settles For Defeat If He Doesn’t Find Early KOs

Leon Edwards is spitting some harsh criticisms towards Jorge Masvidal.

Leon Edwards appears to have a one-way ticket to a title fight. His recent string of wins has brought him to the pinnacle of the welterweight division. UFC President Dana White has claimed that he will be setting Edwards up with champion Kamaru Usman next, but along the way, Edwards is giving his opinions on some other fighters in the division, specifically Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal and Edwards were set to meet in the Octagon back in December but an injury to Masvidal prevented that from happening. Instead, Masvidal went on to face Colby Covington and lost. Edwards watched that fight and gave his thoughts on the outcome and Masvidal’s performance.

“It played out just the way I thought it would play out,” he told ESPN. “Masvidal comes out, he’ll try his best for like, two or three minutes. If it doesn’t go his way, then he’s gonna settle in for losing and that’s exactly what he did. He always does it. If he doesn’t get success in the first two or three minutes, he will settle into a pattern where he’ll coast through a fight to lose.”

The UFC 272 headliner between Masvidal and Covington went the distance with Covington getting the unanimous decision. Of Masvidal’s last five wins, all of them ended in KO or TKO in the first through third rounds. However, in his last five losses, four came when the fight went the distance.

Edwards and Masvidal had been going back and forth for years before their fight was scheduled, but now that it was canceled, that talk has cooled a bit. That being said, if Edwards defeats Usman later this year he has mentioned that he would be open to facing Masvidal after all.

Do you agree with Edward’s assessment of Jorge Masvidal?

