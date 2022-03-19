Leon Edwards Would Consider Giving Masvidal A Shot If He Wins The Belt

Leon Edwards would still be open to fighting Jorge Masvidal, even under the current conditions.

Leon Edwards is in a good position right now. He will likely be the next man to challenge UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman for the title later this year. Edwards has had a long road to this title shot and has made a few enemies along the way. One particular nemesis who had been calling his name in the past is Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal and Edwards are both welterweight top-ten staples. They have both been fighting their way up the rankings for around the same amount of time. Masvidal has had two shots at the title in the past few years while Edwards is awaiting his first.

The two were scheduled to meet last year but an injury to Masvidal forced him out. When he was ready to fight again, it was Colby Covington, not Edwards, standing across from him.

Masvidal lost to Covington and his title aspirations could be on hold for a bit unless perhaps Edwards gives him a shot. Edwards spoke a bit to MMA Junkie about whether he would still entertain a fight with Masvidal in the future.

“No, I think our career, I’m going like this (pointing up) and he is going like that (pointing down) it’s going to be difficult to balance it out when if we can ever fight,” Edwards said. “I might just f–king win the belt and be like, ‘F–k it, let’s fight.’ So you never know, we’ll see.”

Edwards has not lost a bout since 2015, although he did have a no-contest thrown in. He has arguably proven that he is the logical next opponent for Usman and he is hoping to cap off his amazing eight-year UFC career to this point. When and if he becomes the champ he will be able to call these kinds of shots.

Do you think Leon Edwards will ever become the UFC welterweight champion?