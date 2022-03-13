Fighters React To Ankalaev Outlasting Santos At UFC Vegas 50

Magomed Ankalaev has continued his rise through the UFC light heavyweight division with a victory over Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 50 this evening.
The duo went five rounds at the UFC Apex in what was for the most part a cagey affair. Dagestan native Ankalaev, who went into the bout on a seven-fight win streak, pushed the pace early on before Santos earned a knockdown in round two. But Ankalaev responded by landing the only takedown of the fight in round four and rounding out a unanimous decision win by outstriking Santos 70-60.
The #6 ranked Ankalaev’s UFC record now stands at 8-1, and with victory over #5-ranked Santos, we’ll likely see the 29-year-old break into the top five in the coming days.
You can catch the highlights of the main event below.
This was Ankalaev’s eighth UFC win in a row.
Ankalaev won the final scorecard of 49-46, 49-46, 48-47.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the UFC Vegas 50 main event.
UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Results & Highlights
