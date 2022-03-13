Sunday, March 13, 2022
Fighters React To Ankalaev Outlasting Santos At UFC Vegas 50

By Andrew Starc
Ankalaev Santos
Magomed Ankalaev has continued his rise through the UFC light heavyweight division with a victory over Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 50 this evening.

The duo went five rounds at the UFC Apex in what was for the most part a cagey affair. Dagestan native Ankalaev, who went into the bout on a seven-fight win streak, pushed the pace early on before Santos earned a knockdown in round two. But Ankalaev responded by landing the only takedown of the fight in round four and rounding out a unanimous decision win by outstriking Santos 70-60.

The #6 ranked Ankalaev’s UFC record now stands at 8-1, and with victory over #5-ranked Santos, we’ll likely see the 29-year-old break into the top five in the coming days.

You can catch the highlights of the main event below.

This was Ankalaev’s eighth UFC win in a row.

Ankalaev won the final scorecard of 49-46, 49-46, 48-47.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the UFC Vegas 50 main event.

UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev Results & Highlights

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Vegas 50.

Andrew Starc
