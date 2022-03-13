Sunday, March 13, 2022
Fighters React To Yadong’s KO Of Moraes At UFC Vegas 50

By Andrew Starc
Yadong Moraes
Song Yadong showed why he’s a future bantamweight title contender in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 50.

Yadong earned a spectacular first-round KO of former title challenger Marlon Moraes at the UFC Apex this evening, extending his win streak to three. For Moraes, the loss was his fifth in six fights, all of which have come via KO or TKO.

Still only 24 years old, Yadong has fought in the UFC since 2017. His record in the promotion now stands at 8-1-1, while his overall record reads like that of a fighter far more advanced in years, at 19-5-1. With a victory over #10 ranked bantamweight Moraes, it’s likely we’ll see #14 ranked Yadong enter the top ten in the coming days.

You can catch the highlights of the co-main event below.

This was Yadong’s third win in a row.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the co-main event of UFC Vegas 50.

