Figueiredo Cites Racism As Reason To Cancel Moreno Tetralogy

By Nicole Bosco
Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno

Deiveson Figueiredo wants the scheduled fourth fight with Brendan Moreno canceled.

In the flyweight division for the past few years, there have been two names on top, those names are Deiveson Figueiredo and Brendan Moreno. These two men have battled it out three times in a row to see who could claim to be the best 125-pound fighter in the world. With one win apiece and one draw, the fourth fight could finally settle the score, but now the champ wants out.

The fourth fight between these two men was reported earlier in the month by Ariel Helwani, with a date hopefully in July. That, however, might be changing in light of some new information. Figueiredo is unhappy with Moreno for a recent post he made. Figueiredo explained his reasoning in a social media post.

“Dear @danawhite I just wanted to say thank you for the opportunities that you have given me, my family and my country,” he wrote. “You know that I would fight anybody, anytime and anywhere. That’s being said, I wanted to fight Brandon Moreno for the 4th time because I know this is what the fans want. Until his Team crossed the line with racist comments. Calling me a monkey and even going to the extent of photo shopping a monkeys face on top of mine. You know what I’m talking about @raul_entram When all this happened I went on a campaign to stop racist and prejudice in my city where it is predominately Indians and blacks. As the UFC Champion of the world I ask you to consider my wish. I wish to fight the next contender in line @kaikarafrance who has earned his spot.”

Figueiredo is now looking to face Kai Kara-France who is coming off a victory over Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus. Kara-France now was three wins in a row and two huge ones over top names such as Askarov and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

Kara-France has been working his way up the division and following the win, finds himself in the number two spot right behind Moreno. If the UFC was hesitant to book a fourth fight in a row between Figueiredo and Moreno, this recent surge from Kara-France would make him a logical choice.

Would you rather see Figueiredo face Moreno or Kara-France next?

