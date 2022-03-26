[FLASHBACK] Donald Cerrone Knocks Sparring Partner Out Cold (2015)

Sean Strickland isn’t the only UFC fighter who’s knocked out a sparring partner.

On this day seven years ago, we ran an article about video footage that was leaked online that showed Donald Cerrone accidentally knocking out one of his sparring partners.

This occurred two months prior to Cerrone’s scheduled bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib would later pull out of the bout citing a knee injury. After viewing this footage, who could blame him?

Check out the footage for yourself below.

And wouldn’t you know it? In his next bout after this training camp, Cerrone would defeat John Makdessi by…you guessed it: a headkick KO! So at least the sacrifice of the poor fellow on the wrong end of this KO wasn’t for naught.

The legendary Donald Cerrone will make his next walk to the Octagon at UFC 274 in May against Joe Lauzon.

Who’s accidental KO was more violent: Donald Cerrone’s or Sean Strickland’s?