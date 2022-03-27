Archives: Mayweather Says There’s A ‘50-50’ Chance He Does MMA (2018)

The following article was published on this day four years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Four Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 27, 2018, 9:07 AM]

Floyd Mayweather Jr. continues to keep his name in the headlines, fuelling the talks that surround his potential MMA career.

Last week Mayweather stated that he was going to apply for his MMA license, and then UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley offered his MMA services to help Mayweather in his MMA journey, but although it seems like Mayweather is confident about competing in MMA, he now claims that there’s only a ’50-50′ chance.

Speaking with FightHype.com, Mayweather announced that he had begun training, stating that he is ‘very interested’ in a potential MMA fight, but only gives odds of 50% for him actually fighting in the cage.

“I started training already,” said Mayweather. “Not the physical part, just the endurance part. I’m thinking about fighting in MMA. I’ve thought about it. I started training in Miami. I look forward to fighting probably at the end of the year. We don’t know. Right now it’s 50/50, it’s not 100 percent but I’ve already started training. . . I really don’t know yet but I’m very, very interested. We’ll just see. Everything takes time. Everything takes time.”

After Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fought in August, many people believed that we would never see ‘Money’ Mayweather compete in combat sports again, but after recent developments, we may now see the greatest defensive boxer of all time compete in a different way than we would have thought.

The temptation of a potential 9-figure rematch with Conor McGregor has lured Mayweather into these MMA discussions, but he admits that he is unsure how things will play out.

“I can’t really say how things are gonna play out,” said Mayweather. “I’m a numbers man. I’m all about the numbers. If the numbers like [a McGregor rematch], we can make it happen. One thing about me, I’m never ducking no fighters. So, Conor McGregor – tough, vicious competitor. Just like he feels he’s got dynamite hands with the four-ounce gloves on, I feel like I’ve got dynamite power with the four-ounce gloves on. In our fight, he said there’s no way he’s gonna get knocked out with eight-ounce gloves on. I feel like he was complaining about the ref stopping it but if the ref wanted me to really actually kill a guy, he could have let that happen, but he saved him.”

“It’s all about entertainment. I love having fun. The first two or three rounds, I wasn’t even doing anything, I was letting him do what he do. But in MMA it would be totally different because we don’t have no shoes on and with four-ounce gloves on – you think I’m fast with eight-ounce gloves on, imagine how fast I’d be with four-ounce gloves on.”

It’s clear that Mayweather believes that his boxing ability will transition over to MMA seamlessly believing that his power will be more deadly with four-ounce MMA gloves.

Although Mayweather is still yet to compete in MMA, he claims that he is the biggest name in the sport.

“I know right now I’m the biggest name in MMA, hands down,” claimed Mayweather. “I know this. And the second biggest name is Conor McGregor. I know this.

After his recent comments, do you believe that Floyd Mayweather will compete in MMA before the end of 2018?