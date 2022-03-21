Watch: Flying Knee Puts Kickboxer Through The Ropes At RIZIN 34

A kickboxing match at RIZIN 34 ended with a brutal knockout when Yuki Kasahara threw a flying knee that sent Motoki through the ropes.

Kasahara was looking to win his sixth match in a row at RIZIN 34 against Motoki, who was looking for his first professional victory. It didn’t take long for Kasahara to find his rhythm and timing with his strikes in the first round of the bout.

With roughly 40 seconds left in the opening round, Kasahara forced Motoki up against the ropes and landed a powerful flying knee that sent Motoki flying out of the ring.

Check out the incredible knockout below.

BRUTAL KNEE 💥



Kasahara with the nasty finish! 🔥



【#RIZIN34 | Watch on @livenowglobal | Link in Bio】 pic.twitter.com/G0jGRrClhK — RIZIN FF English (@rizin_English) March 20, 2022

RIZIN hasn’t provided an update on Motoki’s health following the vicious blow by Kasahara.

The 20-year-old Kasahara moves to a 16-2 professional record with the knockout. The bantamweight matchup was on the main card that featured a featherweight headliner between Satoshi Yamasu and Kyohei Hagiwara.

As for Motoki, he is now 0-3 in his professional career following the loss to Kasahara.

RIZIN has made quite the leap in recent years and was at one point interested in signing Anderson Silva during his free agency. UFC President Dana White has also not ruled out the possibility of working with the promotion in the future.

What is your reaction to this vicious flying knee from Yuki Kasakara?