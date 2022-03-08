Bellator’s Gegard Mousasi Considers Triple-Champ Status

Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi wants a shot at the promotion’s light heavyweight title by the end of 2022.

Mousasi is fresh off his dominant win over Austin Vanderford at Bellator 275. After a flurry of strikes from both men in the opening minute, Mousasi got the fight to the ground and finished Vanderford with a ground-and-pound barrage in the first round.

Mousasi has now won four straight since falling to Rafael Lovato Jr. at Bellator 223. He earned the Bellator middleweight title by defeating Douglas Lima at Bellator 250.

Mousasi went on to defend his title against John Salter at Bellator 264 before his recent dismantling of Vanderford. The former UFC standout has become a household name in Bellator despite being in the latter stages of his career.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Mousasi teased his plans for 2022, including a move to light heavyweight and maybe even heavyweight after that.

“I’m going to do a weight up in Bellator,” “Even heavyweight maybe. If I win the light heavyweight belt, maybe it’s nice also to fight for the heavyweight belt. Let me get the light heavyweight belt first, and dream even bigger. At the end of the year is what my manager thinks [for light heavyweight]. To achieve something no one else [has].”

Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov will face off with former UFC contender Corey Anderson at Bellator 277. The fight will conclude the promotion’s Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix.

Mousasi has previously competed at 205 pounds but hasn’t fought at light heavyweight since beating Ilir Latifi at a UFC Fight Night in 2013. He earned a light heavyweight title in Dream by defeating Tatsuya Mizuno at Dream 16.

Bellator President Scott Coker has also hinted that he would like to see Mousasi compete at light heavyweight.

Mousasi has previously hinted at retirement after a few more MMA fights. Before he calls it quits, he plans on attempting to mark a few goals off his MMA bucket list and cement his legacy as arguably an all-time great.

Do you think Gegard Mousasi could beat Bellator light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov?