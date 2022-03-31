Georges St-Pierre Leaves Door Open For Charity/Novelty Return

Could Georges St-Pierre be leaving the door open for a return to fighting?

In many circles, Georges St-Pierre is the greatest mixed martial artist to ever fight in the UFC Octagon. He was a champion in his day and although he didn’t walk away from the game undefeated, he showed how dominant a champion could be in his later years. St-Pierre decided to walk away from the UFC while still at the pinnacle of the sport, but his retirement only lasted three years. He later came back for one more shot at gold.

When St-Pierre returned, he decided to try his hand at middleweight and won an additional UFC belt for his mantle. That return was short-lived and following that title win, St-Pierre returned to the retired life.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, St-Pierre was asked if he would ever return again.

“I think the deal might be up in a few months or even right now… But you’re not gonna see me back fighting [LAUGHS],” he said. “My serious days of fighting are over. Maybe you’ll see me to do something different…

“It’s always serious because it’s fighting, it’s a martial art. You don’t play-fight. But I don’t say never if it would be for like, a charity or something like this. Like a novelty fight, something like this. But as far as competing to try and prove that I’m the strongest man in the world, these days are over. I’m done with it.”

These days the MMA world is seeing more retired or just veteran fighters in the sports branch out to boxing. These boxing matches are sometimes more entertaininment than actual sport. Jake Paul has made it his niche to fight former UFC fighters in boxing matches and the world has jumped on the bandwagon. When a possibility of something like this coming St-Pierre’s way was mentioned, he laughed.



“[LAUGHS] No, no, no. It has to be something that excites me,” he explained. “It has to be something different. And maybe it will never happen. I have a lot of big projects coming up.”

St-Pierre has had several business opportunities since leaving the UFC, including fitness programs and more. He recently announced that he will be joining Karate Combat as a Sensei for the upcoming season.

Would you ever want to see Georges St-Pierre fight in the UFC or another MMA organization again?