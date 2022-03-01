Gina Carano Thinks Ukraine Invasion Is Due To Loss Of “COVID Narrative”

Former MMA fighter Gina Carano has her theory and what caused the Russian Federation’s ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine.

Carano has made a slew of controversial remarks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and how conservative political voices are treated in society. She compared the treatment of Republicans to that of how the Jewish people were treated during the Holocaust.

Carano has made a career move to filmmaking following her MMA career. She last fought in the cage against Cris “Cyborg” Justino in Strikeforce back in 2009, losing via TKO with just a second left in the first round.

Carano is widely regarded as arguably one of the biggest pioneers of women’s MMA, dating back to her time competing against the likes of Tonya Evinger and Kaitlin Young in EliteXC. But she has ruffled some feathers in the MMA community with some of her controversial comments on social media.

In a recent tweet, Carano blamed countries losing hold of the “COVID narrative” for why Russia is invading Ukraine.

The moment they lost control of the covid narrative.

Cue a war.



Straight from one crisis to the next.



A scripted reality show sacrificing innocent lives for unquenchable greed.



Endless power grabs.

No accountability.

Devastated economies.



Never give up freedom for fear. pic.twitter.com/pUWPF3R0pa — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) February 25, 2022

“The moment they lost control of the covid narrative.

Cue a war.

“Straight from one crisis to the next.

“A scripted reality show sacrificing innocent lives for unquenchable greed.

“Endless power grabs.

No accountability.

Devastated economies.

“Never give up freedom for fear,” Carano said.

Carano has been a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccines and more specifically, COVID-19 vaccine mandates. She has also compared mandatory vaccines with the AIDS epidemic that surged in the 1980s.

Carano was let go by LucasFilms after her comments about the Holocaust in early 2021. Before that, she played a major role in the hit television show The Mandalorian, which is streamed exclusively on Disney+.

Carano will be the main star of an upcoming Western film streamed through the right-wing publication The Daily Wire later this year. The film is titled “Terror on the Prairie” and will also feature a cameo from UFC fan-favorite Donald Cerrone.

What are your thoughts on Gina Carano’s comments?