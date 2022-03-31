Governor Invites Jorge Masvidal To Campaign Event Despite Legal Issues

Florida governor Ron DeSantis decided to keep Jorge Masvidal as a guest at a campaign event on Wednesday despite recent legal troubles.

Masvidal faces a felony battery charge for allegedly assaulting his former friend turned rival Colby Covington outside of a Miami-area restaurant earlier this month. He is not currently in custody but could face jail time if found guilty in court.

Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to felony battery and criminal mischief and is due in court on April 21.

Masvidal is also a supporter of various conservative politicians, most notably former U.S. President Donald Trump. He has also been outspoken in favor of DeSantis ahead of the governor’s re-election bid.

Despite Masvidal’s upcoming court date, DeSantis decided to keep Masvidal filled in as a marquee guest at a campaign event Wednesday night in Miami. DeSantis has also been a supporter of the UFC and made an appearance at the UFC 261 pre-fight press conference in Jacksonville, FL last year.

Masvidal has remained in the spotlight despite the alleged incident with Covington and dove into the world of politics in recent weeks. He weighed in on controversial transgender swimmer Lia Thomas and also praised Bryce Mitchell for his comments about the Russia-Ukraine crisis on social media.

The event featured a “DeSantis x Masvidal VIP Experience” for those who showed up early and contributed at least $250 to DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

Masvidal is anticipating a return to the Octagon later this year after three straight losses.

