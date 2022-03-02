Former Grappling Industries Employee Calls In False Bomb Threat

According to Marple Police in Pennsylvania, James O’Brien is charged with calling in terrorist threats during a tournament held by his former employer Grappling Industries.

The Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and submission wrestling organization Grappling Industries held an event on January 19 at Marple Sports Arena.

Grappling Industries Event, Photo Credit: Grappling Industries

At the tournament, an employee received a call in which a man warned him to evacuate everyone from the building and call the authorities.

Later in the investigation, police would also learn that a similar call was reported at another tournament run by Grappling Industries in Illinois.

Thankfully, no one was harmed and the public was safe from any threats.

On February 18, police arrested their suspect. James O’Brien, who is a former employee of Grappling Industries was taken into custody for making the terrorist threats, among other charges.

Currently, O’Brien awaits his arraignment in Delaware County.