Fighters React To Grasso’s Submissin Win Over Wood At UFC Columbus

Alexa Grasso showed why she’s a future women’s flyweight title contender by making quick work of Joanne Wood in the co-main event of UFC Columbus this evening.
The 28-year-old Mexican sunk in a rear-naked choke and forced to Wood to tap in round one to earn her third successive victory. It was the #9 ranked flyweight’s first bout in over a year, having previously defeated Maycee Barber via unanimos decision in February last year.
For #7 ranked flyweight Wood, the loss was her third in a row, and second consecutive via rear-naked choke. The Scot had previously lost to Taila Santos in November last year.
You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.
This was Grasso’s third UFC win in a row.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the co-main event of UFC Columbus.
UFC Columbus: Blaydes vs. Daukaus Results & Highlights
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC Columbus. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.