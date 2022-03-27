Fighters React To Grasso’s Submissin Win Over Wood At UFC Columbus

Alexa Grasso showed why she’s a future women’s flyweight title contender by making quick work of Joanne Wood in the co-main event of UFC Columbus this evening.

The 28-year-old Mexican sunk in a rear-naked choke and forced to Wood to tap in round one to earn her third successive victory. It was the #9 ranked flyweight’s first bout in over a year, having previously defeated Maycee Barber via unanimos decision in February last year.

For #7 ranked flyweight Wood, the loss was her third in a row, and second consecutive via rear-naked choke. The Scot had previously lost to Taila Santos in November last year.

You can catch all the highlights of the co-main event below.

This was Grasso’s third UFC win in a row.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the co-main event of UFC Columbus.

Grasso earned a title shot — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 27, 2022

Who are we taking here guys ? I have @AlexaGrasso by decision #UFCColombus — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) March 27, 2022

Title Shot ✅ @ufc Grasso showing off some Jiujitsu 🥋 #UFCColumbus — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 27, 2022

@AlexaGrasso is a legitimate problem. Well done. #UFCColumbus — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) March 27, 2022

Yeeeeehh 🤩 that co-main event!!!

JOJO vs GRASSO 🔥 #UFCColumbus — Arianelipski (@Ariane_lipski) March 27, 2022

