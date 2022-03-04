Greg Hardy Isn’t Worried About People Wanting Him To Lose

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy knows he has plenty of critics and haters, but he tends to tune them out entering fight week.

Hardy is set to face Sergey Spivak at UFC 272 and is looking to get back on track after back-to-back losses. He most recently fell to Tai Tuivasa at UFC 264 via first-round knockout.

Hardy transitioned from professional football to MMA in 2017 after a tumultuous end to his career on the gridiron. After two wins on Dana White‘s Contender Series, he would eventually make his UFC debut in 2019, falling to Allen Crowder.

Despite the early setback, Hardy was able to get back on track with wins over the likes of Juan Adams and Yorgan De Castro.

Hardy came under fire in 2014 after he was arrested on domestic violence charges for beating his then-girlfriend. He was then found guilty to assaulting a female and communicating threats and had a 60-day jail sentence suspended.

Hardy’s out-of-competition setbacks have caused him to have quite the target on his back, especially in MMA.

During his UFC 272 pre-fight press conference, Hardy spoke about how he handles harsh criticism on social media.

“I tell myself that everyone loves me, and everyone loves me back,” Hardy said. “But the reality is, from what I’ve heard; internet, face-to-face: ‘F— Greg Hardy, he shouldn’t be in the league.’ My response is, I do what I want. I’m a super soldier, bro. I’m entertaining myself, I’m entertaining the fans, I love it. If you’re hating, that’s your right as an American citizen. Thank you for watching. Buy the ticket, though!”

Hardy is looking for his first win in nearly two years at UFC 272. His last win came against Maurice Greene in an impressive second-round TKO finish in October 2020.

