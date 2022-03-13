Greg Hardy Appears To Announce UFC Release Following UFC 272 Loss

It appears that UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy‘s time with the promotion may be coming to a close based on a recent social media post.

Hardy is coming off of a disappointing loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC 272, losing via first-round submission. Hardy has now lost three in a row after impressive wins over the likes of Maurice Greene and Yorgan De Castro.

Hardy has had his fair share of ups and downs in the UFC, making the full-time move to MMA following a tumultuous end to his career in professional football. But Hardy appears to be turning the page to the next chapter of his athletic career, and it may not be in the UFC.

In a recent Instagram post, Hardy appeared to say his goodbyes to UFC fans and hinted at a departure from the top MMA promotion.

“What a run,” Hardy said. “Ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do. Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly i appreciate my coaches, family, and the @ufc for giving me the opportunity to shine bright.” (h/t Bloody Elbow)

The UFC hasn’t officially announced anything regarding Hardy’s status with the promotion and it’s not yet clear what Hardy’s next move will be. Despite the loss to Spivac, Hardy sounded optimistic about his UFC future immediately following UFC 272.

Hardy made his UFC debut back in January 2019 after throwing an illegal knee against Allen Crowder. He would rebound in a big way with TKO finishes over Dmitry Smolyakov and Juan Adams.

Hardy garnered the attention of UFC President Dana White after a pair of impressive wins on Dana White’s Contender Series. He also competed on the regional scene leading up to his shot on DWCS in brief stints with LFA and Rite of Passage.

Hardy has accumulated a 7-5 record in the cage since making the move to MMA.

What do you think is next for Greg Hardy and his MMA career?