Greg Hardy Speaks Out After Disappointing Loss To Spivac At UFC 272

UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is looking forward and not backward following his lopsided defeat to Serghei Spivac at UFC 272.

Hardy came out firing a series of brutal leg kicks that successfully landed on Spivac in the opening minutes. Then, he was smothered on the ground and taken down numerous times in the first round.

After Spivac got the top mount on Hardy, he landed a series of violent ground-and-pound combinations to finish the fight. Hardy failed to defend himself and the referee stepped in just a couple of minutes into the bout.

In a recent Instagram post following the loss, Hardy updated his fans on his health and wellbeing after losing a third straight bout.

“I’m ok first of all for those who wanna know,” Hardy said. “No excuses, gotta get better. I don’t know what to do but say sorry. More coming for the prince of War just gotta get my shit together. Thank you to the [UFC] and [Dana White] for being in my corner. Thank you coaches and training partners and agents [First Round Management]. Everyone did their job accept for me. This one is on me and there are no excuses for me lacking. I refuse to die but I have to reevaluate for sure.”

Hardy has now lost three fights in a row with all three coming by stoppage. His last win came against Maurice Greene in October 2020.

Hardy has had his fair share of ups and downs in the Octagon since transitioning from professional Football to MMA. After an impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, he’s traded wins and losses inside the cage.

Hardy was supposed to make his return to the Octagon earlier this year at UFC 270 before Aleksei Oleinik pulled out on short notice. He then faced a new opponent in Spivac and the fight was pushed back to UFC 272.

UFC President Dana White has historically shown to have thin patience when it comes to fighters on losing streaks, and Hardy will likely need a win in his next appearance to remain on the UFC roster for the long term—if there is a next appearance.

