Harrison Invites Cyborg To Her Gym With PFL Likely To Re-Sign Her

Kayla Harrison is getting tired of Cris Cyborg‘s tweets about her.

On Tuesday evening, it was revealed the PFL has matched Bellator‘s offer and it’s likely Harrison will sign back with PFL. After the news came out by MMA reporter Ariel Helwani, Cyborg chimed in with a response.

Shortly after her response, Harrison issued a fiery response to Cyborg about her constantly adding in her thoughts about her decision.

Hey @criscyborg @ me if you have something to say. I’m so sick of this shit. @AmericanTopTeam’s addy is 5750 sr 7 coconut creek fl. I’m there 6 days a week. https://t.co/HwvKPA1vmV — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) March 1, 2022

“Hey @criscyborg @ me if you have something to say,” Harrison quote tweeted. “I’m so sick of this shit. @AmericanTopTeam’s addy is 5750 sr 7 coconut creek fl. I’m there 6 days a week.”

Of course, had Harrison signed with Bellator, she would’ve fought at featherweight and would have been an immediate title challenger for Cyborg. It would be a massive fight, as Cyborg is considered one of the best featherweights of all time while Harrison is undefeated but hasn’t been tested enough, so the bout makes sense. However, it appears the two-time Olympic gold medalist is set to re-sign with PFL.

Kayla Harrison (12-0) won the 2021 PFL women’s lightweight tournament as she defeated Taylor Guardado by submission. In the 2021 season, she also defeated Genah Fabian by TKO, Cindy Dandois by submission, and Mariana Morais by TKO.

Harrison has competed at featherweight before as in 2020 with PFL not having a season, she fought Courtney King in Invicta. There, she scored a TKO win, but that is the only time she cut down to 145lbs.

With Harrison re-signing with PFL, she will look to become a three-time champion. However, she will likely have her biggest test to date as PFL did ink former Bellator champion Julia Budd to compete this season.

Are you surprised Kayla Harrison re-signed with PFL? And what do you make of her interaction with Cris Cyborg?