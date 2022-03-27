Henry Cejudo Guarantees We’ll See Jon Jones Compete This Year

Henry Cejudo likes what he sees from former UFC champion Jon Jones ahead of his highly anticipated heavyweight debut.

Jones hasn’t fought since his last light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. After winning a closely contested fight, he would opt to vacate the light heavyweight title to pursue a run at heavyweight.

Jones has been at odds with the UFC brass over a contract dispute and has also had a recent run-in with the law following an appearance in Las Vegas. He was accused of battery domestic violence against his then-fiancée before the charge was dropped.

Jones is a key piece in the heavyweight title picture despite not making his divisional debut yet. He has been linked to a potential interim heavyweight title shot amidst Francis Ngannou‘s absence as he recovers from knee surgery.

Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones (Image Credits: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC & @henry_cejudo on Instagram)

Jones made the move from Jackson-Wink MMA Academy in New Mexico to Fight Ready gym in Arizona in recent months. He trains alongside Cejudo, UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo and others.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Cejudo gave an update on Jones’ timetable for a return to the Octagon at heavyweight.

“You guys will see Jon Jones this year,” Cejudo assured. “He’s anxious to fight, he’s hungry man. He needed this time off, he needed this time out to get his mind right, to let his body recover, to enjoy [with] his family. He needed all this, you know what I’m saying?” (h/t SportsKeeda)

Jones has targeted a return in July, although nothing has been booked as of yet. He has teased a potential matchup with Stipe Miocic for his first test in the heavyweight division.

Jones is looking to become the latest multi-division champion in UFC history and seems to be looking forward to a new challenge in his athletic career.

Who do you want Jon Jones to face for his UFC return?