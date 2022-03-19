Hooker: It’s Time To Let My Decade Of Hard Work Shine At UFC London

Dan Hooker is ready to let people see how good he really is.

Hooker is beginning a familiar new journey in the UFC after many years of fighting. Hooker is making a return to featherweight as he prepares to make a run at a UFC title. In the past few years, Hooker has experienced an up-and-down path. He was able to string a few wins in a row and get himself closer to a title shot than he had ever been in the past, but was then met with a few losses.

These losses added up and led him to rethink his path. Now he is back at 145 pounds and ready to show the world that he is, in fact, one of the best in the world.

Hooker will be fighting Arnold Allen at UFC London today. Recently, he spoke a bit about what he makes of this matchup and what he expects from the fight.

“Nothing in particular,” Hooker told Submission Radio when asked if there was something he was looking to showcase. “I just think, go out there and let it all shine out. Let all this hard work that I’ve been putting in for the last decade just shine through. I’ve been doing this for so long, I’ve got so much experience. It’s time to let all that hard work shine.

Dan Hooker (Image Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“So that’s it. I’m not holding on to anything too tight. Wherever the fight goes, whether we’re striking or grappling, and mixing it up with the wrestling, I’m excited. I’m just excited to get out there and have a great contest with a pretty incredible martial artist.”

Hooker began his UFC at featherweight before making the jump to lightweight. After losing to a few top-flight athletes, Hooker is hoping that this change will finally lead him to the UFC title shot he has been looking for. Allen is currently ranked seventh in the featherweight division and a win over him would certainly place Hooker solidly in the top ten.

Do you think Dan Hooker will excel at featherweight?