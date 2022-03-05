Israel Adesanya On Cain Velasquez’s Arrest: “I Can’t Imagine The Rage”

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has become the latest UFC star to speak out in favor of Cain Velasquez after his arrest this week.

Velasquez was arrested earlier this week on an attempted murder charge after a targeted shooting of an alleged molester of one of his younger relatives. In a high-speed chase, Velasquez intended to shoot the accused molester, Harry Eugene Goularte, but wounded Goularte’s stepfather instead.

Velasquez faces at least 20 years in prison if convicted. He is currently being held without bail at a Bay Area jail.

During a recent sitdown with TMZ Sports, Adesanya defended Velasquez’s actions and reflected on how he would’ve handled the same situation.

“Yeah, that’s f**ked up,” Adesanya said of Velasquez’s recent incident. “I know they’re saying he hit the wrong guy, he shot the wrong guy. But look, I can’t imagine the rage. Because there’s been times, and I’m a human being. There’s been times where my shadow self has emerged and I lose it. That’s why I don’t like to react these days, I like to respond. Because if you react, you’re acting off of emotion. But I can’t imagine because I’m not a father, and I can’t imagine what that’s like, but I know for a fact he did the right thing. He honestly did the right thing, 100 percent.”

Adesanya isn’t alone in his defense of Velasquez. Many current and former stars, including former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, have spoken out in favor of the former heavyweight champ.

Adesanya has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the UFC. He most recently defeated former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision at UFC 271.

Adesanya’s star power was rewarded when he signed a new deal with the UFC earlier this year. It’s been rumored to be one of the most lucrative in UFC history.

Velasquez is scheduled for arraignment next week. We’ll bring you the latest here at MMA News.

Do you agree with Israel Adesanya regarding Cain Velasquez?