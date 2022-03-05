Adesanya On Potential Covington Fight: “Who The F**k Are You?”

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya is open to the idea of a Colby Covington fight, but Covington has some work to do first.

Adesanya is fresh off his title rematch win over Robert Whittaker at UFC 271. He’s more than likely set to face Jared Cannonier next later this year after Cannonier knocked out Derek Brunson earlier on that same card.

Covington is set to face Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 but has already discussed his future plans. He’s teased a potential matchup with Adesanya at middleweight happening sometime over his next few fights.

UFC President Dana White has shut down the idea of Covington getting an immediate title shot and listed what he needs to do to get a fight against Adesanya.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Adesanya responded to Covington’s desires for a middleweight title shot against him.

“Everyone always has the idea until they’re across the cage from me, and then it’s a different beast,” Adesanya said. “Ala Paulo Costa, or anyone else I’ve fought. I’d say just fight someone else. You can’t just come straight for the champ. Who the f**k are you? Are you dumb? Call someone else out. It would be a selling point, definitely. Big mouth. I can shut that s**t up.”

Adesanya and the interviewer went on to allude that Covington is really a 155 pounder fighting at 170.

Covington has had a long-standing rivalry with Adesanya’s close friend, Kamaru Usman. Covington fell to Usman at UFC 268 in their rematch via a unanimous decision.

While a Covington vs. Adesanya fight may not be out of the question going forward, it appears that Covington has a few things to do first before a middleweight title shot.

Do you want to see Israel Adesanya vs. Colby Covington?