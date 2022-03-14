Jake Paul Blasts “Dumb F**k” Din Thomas In Response To Doubts

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has provided a firm response to former UFC lightweight Din Thomas’ doubts over his desire to improve fighter pay.

Since arriving in the ring in 2020, Paul has certainly made a splash in more ways than one. As well as knocking out former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, and building an unblemished 5-0 record, “The Problem Child” has made an equally big impact outside the ropes.

Along with his promotion of Unified Featherweight World Champion Amanda Serrano and female boxing as a whole, the 25-year-old has consistently called out Dana White for the UFC’s fighter pay structure and lack of healthcare benefits.

While some, including heavyweight king Francis Ngannou and middleweight titleholder Israel Adesanya, have given the nod of approval, others have suggested Paul is simply using a prominent topic in order to advance his own brand in combat sports.

Joining the latter side at the weekend was former fighter-turned-analyst Din Thomas. Taking to Twitter, the 45-year-old claimed that if Paul really cared about improving remuneration for fighters, he’d be doing more.

Not sure I understand Jake Paul. If he really cared about fighters why don't he just continue to throw his own events, pay fighters what he wants, and offer them long term health care. — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) March 13, 2022

“Not sure I understand Jake Paul. If he really cared about fighters why don’t he just continue to throw his own events, pay fighters what he wants, and offer them long term health care.”

Interestingly, Paul has previously put his money where his mouth is. Ahead of his August 2021 clash with Woodley, the Ohio native announced he was spreading money from his own purse across the undercard.

With that in mind, it’s unsurprising that Paul was quick to respond to Thomas’ claim. In a tweet of his own, the former Disney star unloaded on “Dinyero.”

I am doing that dumb fuck



Made the biggest women’s boxing payday happen



Will continue to do more



Your bird brain probably doesn’t understand that the movement is bigger than just me tho



Also what kind of parents name their son “Din” https://t.co/j4CJQPV9JS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 14, 2022

“I am doing that dumb fuck.

“Made the biggest women’s boxing payday happen.

“Will continue to do more Your bird brain probably doesn’t understand that the movement is bigger than just me tho.

“Also what kind of parents name their son ‘Din’.”

While some of Paul’s actions perhaps shows a genuine interest in pushing for improvements, his purchase of UFC stock and offers to the UFC president, which he likely knew would never be entertained, have left many questioning his true goal.

Thomas Isn’t The First To Doubt Paul’s Intentions

While the list of personalities supporting Paul’s focus on fighter pay is long, the tally of those criticizing it is equally so, from rising star Paddy Pimblett to veteran Al Iaquinta.

UFC light heavyweight mainstay Sam Alvey even blasted Paul as a “clown” who’s using the fighter pay debate as a means to help himself.

Ultimately, whether for attention and publicity or a genuine desire to help, it’s hard to argue that Paul has helped fighters financially. As well as promoting Serrano to what will apparently be a seven-figure fight against Katie Taylor, Paul has also helped fighters in need within the cage.

After seeing an MMA News article on the financial struggles of Sarah Alpar, “The Problem Child” donated $5,000 to her GoFundMe. The attention he brings to the topic is also considered valuable by many fighters and pundits.

SMH… Imagine a rookie in the NBA had to start a GoFundMe to play..



I let Sarah @TOOSWEET_Alpar know she has my support and contribution



It’s my honor and privilege to help fellow fighters in anyway I can🙏🏼https://t.co/XvDHOwoN6Q — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 30, 2021

While doubt still exists, we can expect to learn more about Paul’s true intentions with regards to fighter pay in the coming months and years. But Paul’s current message is simple: “You’ll see.”

Do you agree with Din Thomas? Is Jake Paul’s push for better fighter pay insincere?