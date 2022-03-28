Jake Paul: Chris Rock Didn’t Press Charges But “P*ssy” Covington Did

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has compared Sunday’s Oscars altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock with the Miami clash between UFC welterweights Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony brought with it one of the most viral moments of the year and in award show history. While presenting one of the honors, comedian and actor Chris Rock delivered a joke that surrounded the appearance of Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

After seeing his wife’s reaction, Will Smith took to the stage and slapped Rock, before returning to his seat and screaming, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth.”

For MMA fans, this isn’t the only public physical altercation to hit the headlines across the past week. After their UFC 272 main event failed to bury the hatchet, MMA stars Covington and Masvidal collided on the streets of Miami.

It’s alleged that “Gamebred” sucker-punched “Chaos” outside of the Papi Steak Restaurant, breaking the former interim champion’s tooth in the process. Since the incident, Masvidal has been arrested and charged with felony battery and criminal mischief, to which he’s pleaded not guilty.

In a recent post on Twitter, Paul, who has never shied away from feuds with top MMA personalities, noted that while Covington pressed charges for the altercation with his former friend and teammate, Rock hasn’t after yesterday’s now-infamous slap.

“Chris Rock didn’t press charges but Colby Covington did lol. Just shows how much of a p*ssy Colby is. Make Fighters Not Soft Again.”

Paul Previously Slammed Masvidal For Covington Attack

Interestingly, Paul has previously made his feelings on Masvidal’s apparent attack clear.

In a Twitter post soon after news of the street brawl broke, “The Problem Child” criticized Masvidal for ‘blindsiding’ Covington after failing to do anything to him during their 25 minutes inside the Octagon together at UFC 272 earlier this month.

2 facts of the day:



#1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?



#2 UFC always says it’s increased fighter pay 600% since 2005. Per Huddle Up, UFC revenue is up 1,700% since 05 and PROFITS up by 6,200% 🤯 10x fighter pay!!! — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2022

“#1 Masvidal is a bitch for ambushing Colby. Couldn’t hurt him in the cage so try to blindside him?”

While Smith’s slap on Rock came after he took offense to a joke directed at his wife’s condition, Masvidal also seemingly justified his own decision to publicly strike Covington on comments made towards his family.

As Smith’s and Rock’s coming together continues to be debated online and embedded into the internet’s meme culture, Masvidal and Covington’s will soon reach the courtroom and much more severe consequences are likely on the way.

Do you agree with Jake Paul? Does pressing charges against Jorge Masvidal make Colby Covington “soft?”