Jake Paul Proposes Deal To White For UFC Fight Against McGregor

Jake Paul has laid out a proposal for Dana White to book him in a UFC fight against Conor McGregor with game-changing stakes.

Dana White has held true to his word. Just as he vowed two months ago, White has not mentioned Jake Paul in any meaningful way after their latest exchange.

In that exchange, White proposed that Paul randomly drug test him for cocaine over the next 10 years if White could, in turn, randomly drug test Paul for steroids for two years. This proposal was inspired by Paul constantly claiming that White is a cocaine addict.

Paul then responded to White with the following counterproposal:

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you…



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

Paul expressed a willingness to fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if White agrees to a list of terms that help improve fighter pay and benefits. After both parties accused one another of dodging the other’s challenge, White decided to wash his hands of Paul and vowed to never speak of him again.

In one of his last comments about Paul, White was surprisingly respectful of the YouTuber, stating that he “doesn’t fault” Paul for the way he makes his money.

Weeks later, after finally receiving a response from Conor McGregor and with White’s animosity towards him now at somewhat of a thaw, Paul decided to strike while the mitten’s hot and pitch a UFC fight against McGregor with some very big stakes.

Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor.



If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal.



If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again



Deal? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 12, 2022

“Dana – Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor. If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again.

Deal?”

As usual, the odds of Dana White agreeing to Jake Paul’s terms are slim to none. Then again, moments like these are where the phrase “never say never” becomes very applicable.

Paul has already expressed his confidence that he’d be able to KO the former champ-champ inside the Octagon. If Dana White stuns the world by agreeing to Paul’s terms, the YouTuber turned boxer will have the chance to go in for the finish and send the world into a shock-induced coma if he were to successfully knock out Conor McGregor in a UFC fight.

How interested would you be to watch Jake Paul fight Conor McGregor in a UFC fight?