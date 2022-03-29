Jake Paul Calls For UFC To “Free” Nate Diaz After Call For Release

Jake Paul wants the UFC to treat Nate Diaz fairly or give in to his demands to be released from the promotion.

Diaz has recently called for the UFC to grant him a release due to not getting him a fight during his desired timeline. He was rumored to face Dustin Poirier next, but negotiations haven’t materialized.

Paul and Diaz have gone at it in the past, with Paul calling him out for a fight following his last win over Tyron Woodley in the boxing ring. MMA commentator Josh Thomson has claimed that Diaz is aiming to leave the UFC to try to get a boxing fight with Paul.

In a recent tweet this past weekend, Paul sent a message in support of Diaz’s demands.

Free Nate Diaz https://t.co/8gM18meFWK — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 26, 2022

“Free Nate Diaz,” Paul tweeted.

Paul could potentially be calling for Diaz to be “free” of his UFC contract so that the two sides can negotiate a fight in the boxing ring. Paul is eying a return to the ring later this year.

Just two days later, Paul went on to claim that Diaz deserves a big payday from the UFC for potential fights with Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal. He’s been one of the most vocal critics of how the UFC compensates its fighters.

Monday💰 Lesson:



Nate Diaz should be guaranteed $20M per fight or 20% of the revenue of the event for fighting any of Dustin, Conor or Jorge. That’s 20% of all revenues (not just PPV).



Pretty simple math. If you dispute this then you don’t know shit about the fight business. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

“Monday lesson. Nate Diaz should be guaranteed $20M per fight or 20% of the revenue of the event for fighting any of Dustin, Conor or Jorge,” Paul said. “That’s 20% of all revenues (not just PPV). Pretty simple math. If you dispute this then you don’t know shit about the fight business.”

UFC President Dana White has previously said that he is confident that the UFC and Diaz can come to terms on a new contract ahead of his Octagon return. However, Diaz’s comments in recent days may point to the idea that he may be done with the promotion altogether.

Paul has been outspoken for UFC fighters, even those who he has quarreled with on social media. While he probably still wants a fight with Diaz, he’s willing to go to bat for him as he calls for his release.

Will the UFC release Nate Diaz? Will he fight Jake Paul?