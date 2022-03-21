Jake Paul Says Kamaru Usman’s Boxing Skills Are “Fake”

Jake Paul isn’t a fan of UFC welterweight Kamaru Usman‘s chances in the boxing ring should he get an opportunity against Canelo Alvarez.

Paul is coming off of an eventful 2021 for him in the boxing ring in which he earned three-straight wins to remain undefeated. He most recently knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in their short-notice rematch last December.

Usman has flirted with the idea of challenging Alvarez for a crossover fight soon, with both sides expressing interest in promoting a potential bout. However, Paul thinks Usman may be making the wrong decision in targeting a matchup with Alvarez in boxing.

Paul has proven to never be afraid to speak his mind, similar to Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. In a recent interview, Abdelaziz predicted that Usman would make quick work of Alvarez if they were to fight.

Abdelaziz took a shot at Paul and other YouTuber-turned boxers by referring to them as “fake fighters from boxing”. This prompted quite the response from Paul on social media.

Mr. Informant… do us all a favor and shut your peanut head ass mouth. The only thing fake is your boy Usman’s boxing skills. He won the belt from Tyron Woodley by decision. You seen what I did😚 https://t.co/OMts2Pwnv6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 19, 2022

“Mr. Informant… do us all a favor and shut your peanut head ass mouth,” Paul told Abdelaziz. “The only thing fake is your boy Usman’s boxing skills. He won the belt from Tyron Woodley by decision. You seen what I did.”

This isn’t the first time that Paul has taken a shot at Usman. In November, he claimed that the UFC’s pound-for-pound king is “past his prime” and wouldn’t be a difficult matchup for him.

Abdelaziz has also had his own history with Paul after predicting that Usman would knock him out inside four rounds. While Usman has improved his striking considerably over his past few fights, he has yet to make a debut in the boxing ring.

While the chances of a Usman vs. Alvarez boxing match remain unclear, this hasn’t stopped some like Paul downplaying the idea that Usman would stand much of a chance in the ring.

