Jake Paul: I Would KO Conor McGregor In Boxing Or MMA

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul says he could beat UFC superstar Conor McGregor in a ring or in a cage.

Paul has been on McGregor’s case for several months, as he continues to tease a potential boxing match with McGregor down the line. Paul is coming off of three-straight wins in 2021 over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and former UFC fighter Ben Askren.

McGregor was a target of Paul in a recent diss track that featured jabs at UFC President Dana White, Nate Diaz, and others. But not all of Paul’s comments towards McGregor have been adversarial, as he recently claimed that McGregor is the most underpaid fighter in history.

In a recent tweet, Paul took his confidence to a different level when hinting at a potential fight with McGregor.

I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God. https://t.co/bsHDiiQvuv — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 11, 2022

Paul showed off his right hand in a gruesome knockout of Woodley last December. After five back-and-forth rounds, Paul landed a powerful right hook that sent Woodley to sleep.

McGregor has hinted at a potential return to boxing down the line, most recently when he was allegedly in negotiations to fight Manny Pacquiao last year. However, he’s anticipating a return to MMA first, with a timetable set for this summer at the earliest.

Though unlikely, Paul vs. McGregor boxing match could theoretically happen down the line, and Paul is confident he can put on another impressive performance against arguably one of the fight game’s best strikers.

