Jake Paul Blasts UFC After Paddy Pimblett Reveals Fight Purse

Jake Paul had quite the reaction to UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett revealing he made $24,000 for his win at UFC London last weekend.

Just days after his first-round submission over Kazula Vargas at UFC London, Pimblett said in an interview that he made $12,000 to fight, and an additional $12,000 to win. While Pimblett/Vargas wasn’t the main event, the energy in the crowd during the fight echoed the atmosphere of a headliner.

In a recent tweet, Paul expressed his distaste for the UFC brass after Pimblett publically disclosed his payout.

Paddy Pimblett getting pimped.



Who manages these guys? https://t.co/GCXZ2EJ6Ds — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 23, 2022

“Paddy Pimblett getting pimped,” Paul tweeted. “Who manages these guys?”

Pimblett signed with the UFC last year following a long tenure with Cage Warriors which included a reign as the featherweight champion. He won his UFC debut last September against Luigi Vendramini via first-round TKO.

Paul has been on an escapade against UFC President Dana White for how his promotion compensates its roster. Paul has been a critic of White and has garnered the support of UFC fighters such as Francis Ngannou and others for speaking out on fighter pay.

However, some fighters feel that Paul’s concerns about UFC fighter pay are a farce, including MMA veteran Sam Alvey.

On the surface, Paul doesn’t plan on letting up in his fight for better compensation for UFC fighters, and Pimblett is anticipating a return to the Octagon later this year.

What do you make of Jake Paul’s attacks on UFC regarding fighter pay?