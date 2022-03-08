Jędrzejczyk: Moroz Deserves Double Respect For UFC 272 Performance

Former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk is giving credit to Maryna Moroz for her outstanding performanceat UFC 272.

For over a year, Moroz and Agapova have argued over disputes that took place when they were training partners, similar to the grudge match between Covington and Masvidal.

At UFC 272, Moroz did what she set out to do that night and left no room to talk. On Saturday, she shut down their rivalry by submitting the “Demonslayer” in the second round of their match.

Maryna Moroz and Mariya Agapova, Photo Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Due to injuries, the Octagon has not seen the Ukrainian fighter for two years, yet she fought like she hasn’t missed a day.

But what makes her victory worthy of standing ovation is that she conquered her opponent during a devastating time in her country.

Born in Vil’nohirs’k, Ukraine, Moroz fights while her family is at home. The immense pressure to fight that night, for herself and for her country, is an inspiration to many.

Fellow American Top Team member and decorated UFC fighter Joanna Jędrzejczyk showed nothing but respect for Moroz.

“Maryna Moroz was sitting here a minute ago. Guys, she put on a hell of a performance. It’s been two years, she hasn’t fought because of so many injuries. But we all know what’s happening in Ukraine, in Europe, and I think she deserves double bravo or respect (for) how she’s handling all of this. It’s hard. Her family is there, in Ukraine, fighting for life. So this girl has done really big things tonight. So big congrats Maryna. We are very happy for you,” Jędrzejczyk stated in a media scrum following UFC 272.

After the impressive win, Moroz was brought to tears in a post-fight interview when explaining the situation in Ukraine.

Moroz fought hard on March 5, and as the only female fighter in the UFC from Ukraine, she has shown how remarkable she truly is.

What are your thoughts on Maryna Moroz’s UFC 272 performance?