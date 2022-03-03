Joe Rogan Will Return To Fight Commentary At UFC 272

UFC President Dana White has confirmed that Joe Rogan will return to commentate on the upcoming pay-per-view at UFC 272.

Rogan was absent from the UFC 271 commentary team for reasons that are still unclear. After it was originally reported by some outlets as a scheduling conflict, White later shut down those rumors and said that Rogan chose not to work.

White announced Rogan’s return to the desk during a recent sitdown with Barstool Sports.

“Yeah, he’ll be here,” White said. “[Rogan is] on this week, [Daniel] Cormier’s off.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Rogan will make his return to the broadcast alongside play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Rogan has been under fire over the past few months for allegedly spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines and also after a racial-slur-filled compilation went viral. In the compilation of a series of past podcast episodes, Rogan can be heard using the ‘n-word’ without context.

Despite being absent from UFC 271, Rogan’s presence was still felt by the fans. Chants of “Free Joe Rogan” were prevalent throughout the fight card.

Cormier will miss this weekend’s pay-per-view due to the recent death of his mother, as he announced earlier this week.

UFC 272 will be headlined by a welterweight grudge match between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, two fighters who Rogan has praised many times in the past.

What is your reaction to Joe Rogan returning for UFC 272?