John Lineker KO’s Bibiano Fernandes To Win ONE Championship Title (Video)

John Lineker is a world champion.

In the co-main event of ONE Lights Out in Singapore, Lineker was finally fighting Bibiano Fernandes in a highly-anticipated bantamweight title fight. The two were booked earlier this year but Lineker tested positive for COVID-19 which led the fight to be delayed.

Right off the bat, the champ in Fernandes got an early takedown and held the former UFC fighter down. He held him there for nearly two minutes but Lineker was able to get up. Once that happened, the challenger landed a solid combo that appeared to rock Fernandes but as he was stumbled, he landed a beautiful counter that dropped Lineker down.

After he got dropped, Lineker was able to scramble on top and finished the last-minute on top of Fernandes, and landed some ground and pound.

The second round began with both men still being stunned from the last round. Just over a minute into the first round, Bibiano Fernandes shot for another takedown and got it but after a minute of control, John Lineker was able to get back to his feet. Once they were on their feet, Lineker started landing heavy shots to the body and head. After landing some heavy shots, the challenger landed a massive check hook that knocked Fernandes out to become the new champ.

With the KO win, John Lineker is now 35-9 and is 4-0 in ONE Championship. The Brazilian left the UFC after a decision loss to Cory Sandhagen and signed with the Singapore-based promotion. In the UFC, Lineker went 12-4 with notable wins over Rob Font, Marlon Vera, and Ian McCall.

As for Bibiano Fernandes, he defended the belt seven times over two title reigns. In his career, he holds notable wins over Kevin Belingon four times, and Joe Warren on the regional scene while losing to Urijah Faber in his second pro fight.

What do you make of John Lineker winning the ONE bantamweight title?