Jon Jones Believes HW Championship Win Is His “Destiny”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones isn’t lacking confidence ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

Jones is expected to make his heavyweight debut later this year after vacating the light heavyweight title more than two years ago following his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Shortly after vacating, he announced to the world that he has decided to make a run at the heavyweight belt for his next UFC venture.

Jones has had an eventful time away from the sport, which has included splitting from his longtime fiancée Jessie Moses following his battery domestic violence arrest in Las Vegas in September. The battery charge was dropped, but he also paid a fine after headbutting a patrol vehicle as officers attempted to detain him.

Jones made his rise to UFC superstardom by beating most of the top 205-pounders during his title reign. He became the youngest-ever UFC champion by defeating Shogun Rua at UFC 128.

In a recent tweet, Jones confirmed that he’s done with 205 pounds and is looking ahead to new challenges in his new division.

“My candle for light heavyweight blew out, it showed in my last fight, instead of being discouraged by a bad performance, I’m stoked about this new season,” Jones said. “New energy. My time at LWH was over, I see that more clear today than ever.”

Many believe that Jones should fight for the heavyweight title in his return. This appears to be on hold for now as heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recovers from knee surgery and will likely miss the rest of 2022.

That hasn’t stopped Jones from foreseeing his future at heavyweight. He recently claimed that earning the heavyweight championship is a part of his legacy in the sport and that it has been predestined.

“I’ve been imagining it for over two years now, I genuinely believe winning this heavyweight championship is in my destiny. It’s already been written. I just need to keep my nose in the dirt for now and keep working, everything else will take care of itself.”

Jones has been in the midst of a contract dispute with the UFC ahead of his return. He allegedly asked for a massive payday to compete against Ngannou last year, but negotiations never materialized.

Jones has the opportunity to become the latest multi-division UFC champion soon. While the champion is sidelined, Jones has the chance to compete for a potential interim title and assure himself a matchup with Ngannou upon his return.

Who do you want to see Jon Jones fight in his heavyweight debut?