Jorge Masvidal Praises Bryce Mitchell Following His Fox News Interview

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal liked what Bryce Mitchell had to say during his recent Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson.

Masvidal and Mitchell just fought on the same card together at UFC 272. Mitchell earned arguably the best win of his career against Edson Barboza, while Masvidal fell short in his main event bout against Colby Covington.

Both Masvidal and Mitchell are unafraid to make their opinions known on various political and societal issues. Mitchell recently stopped by Carlson’s show on Fox News for an interview regarding his recent comments on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

“I’m not going to fight for these politicians,” Mitchell said in a quote he tweeted from the interview. “I’m staying home and when the war comes to Arkansas, I will dig my boots in the ground, and die for everything I love.”

Mitchell’s comments seemed to divide the MMA community with their reactions to his remarks. However, Masvidal praised Mitchell for his comments on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

“Amen,” Masvidal replied.

Leading up to UFC 272, Mitchell elaborated that he intended to resist any sort of government mandate requiring him to serve overseas. The tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to build, with some opining that this could be the potential beginning of a global war.

While Mitchell has raised some eyebrows with his comments during a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, it appears he has a big-name supporter in the form of Masvidal.

What is your reaction to Bryce Mitchell’s Fox News appearance?