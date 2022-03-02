Jorge Masvidal Shares Video Of Friendship Timeline With Covington

UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal has shared a video compilation of his past friendship with Colby Covington ahead of their grudge match.

Masvidal and Covington will cap off the rise and fall of their friendship in the UFC 272 main event. The two top welterweight contenders are vying for another potential title shot with a victory.

Bad blood has boiled over during fight week, even before their highly-anticipated pre-fight press conference. The two welterweights also verbally sparred in a recent joint interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

Masvidal and Covington used to be great friends and loyal teammates during their time together at American Top Team in Florida. However, things fell off in recent years after Covington allegedly failed to pay one of Masvidal’s coaches after a fight.

The past friendship between Masvidal and Covington is arguably the biggest storyline of UFC 272 fight week. Amidst the massive interest ahead of the pay-per-view, Masvidal posted a video compilation on his YouTube channel describing the highs and lows of their previous friendship.

The video shows the two former ATT teammates and roommates playing video games, training together, sprinting down a hallway, and doing other activities. Masvidal and Covington also are seen praising one another for their successes in the Octagon.

The second half of the video shows where things went wrong between Masvidal and Covington. It demonstrates Covington’s shift as a heel in and out of the cage along with a past interview that Masvidal conducts with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani.

Masvidal and Covington will now slug it out this weekend at UFC 272. In what is expected to be one of the biggest fights of 2022, no love remains between these two brawlers.

What is your prediction for Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington?