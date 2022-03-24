Masvidal Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charge, First Court Date Set

Jorge Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to the charges of felony battery and criminal mischief following an alleged altercation with Colby Covington.

Monday, Covington was outside of the Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami, FL when Masvidal allegedly attacked him with a punch to the mouth another punch to the left eye. Covington suffered a fractured tooth and suffered an abrasion on his left wrist as a result of the assault. According to a police report obtained by MMA Junkie, Covington also reported $15,000 in damages to his $90,000 Rolex watch.

In the police report, Covington stated there were three or four other males who were approaching him but he was able to separate himself, re-enter Papi Steak Restaurant, and contact police.

Also worth noting in the police report is that Masvidal had stitches on his right hand at the time of his booking.

Wednesday, Masvidal turned himself in to Miami Beach police and was booked inside the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. You can view footage of Masvidal’s surrender below.

Exclusive @GamebredFighter headed to jail on an aggravated battery charge after his alleged attack on @ColbyCovMMA Exclusive video and story on @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/HGJhTz25Kj — Rosh Lowe (@roshloweWPLG) March 24, 2022

Masvidal was released Thursday on $15,000 bail. ESPN’s Marc Raimondi was among the first to reveal that Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and is set to appear in court for the first time on April 21. Masvidal is being charged with two felonies: aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief.

Immediately after the altercation, Covington told Miami police that he heard Masvidal say “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids” before striking him. Covington has repeatedly accused Masvidal of being a “deadbeat dad” to his kids and has mocked Masvidal’s past relationship with the mother of their children.

Second-degree felony aggravated battery carries a maximum sentence of 15 years upon conviction and/or a $10,000 fine.

Masvidal was involved in a similar incident with Leon Edwards back in early 2019. After verbal banter turned into a sudden attack backstage, Masvidal didn’t face charges for the infamous “three-piece and a soda” assault on Edwards.

You can view Miami’s WPLG Local 10 News’ coverage of the arrest below.

MMA News will keep you updated on any further updates on this developing story.