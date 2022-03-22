Report: Jorge Masvidal Faces Potential Felony Following Covington Brawl

Jorge Masvidal may face a felony battery charge stemming from his altercation with Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant.

Covington was outside of the Papi Steak Restaurant in Miami, FL when Masvidal allegedly attacked him with a punch to the mouth another punch to the left eye. According to a recently-released police report obtained by MMA Fighting, Covington suffered a fractured tooth and suffered an abrasion on his left wrist as a result of the assault.

During the altercation, Covington told Miami police that he heard Masvidal say “You shouldn’t have been talking about my kids”. Covington has repeatedly accused Masvidal of being a “deadbeat dad” to his kids and has mocked Masvidal’s past relationship with the mother of their children.

The investigation into the altercation is ongoing and if Covington can prove that Masvidal assaulted him, Masvidal may face legal action.

No charges have been filed against Masvidal yet and he has not been arrested for his alleged actions against Covington.

Masvidal was involved in a similar incident with Leon Edwards back in early 2019. After verbal banter turned into a sudden attack backstage, Masvidal didn’t face charges for the infamous “three-piece and a soda” assault on Edwards.

MMA News will keep you updated on any further updates on this developing story.