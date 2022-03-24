Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche Headlines Bellator 278

Ex-UFC veteran Liz Carmouche faces undefeated Bellator Flyweight Champion Juliana Velasquez at Bellator 278 in April.

On April 22 at the Neil S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, Carmouche seizes her opportunity to strip Velasquez of her flyweight belt in her second title defense.

Carmouche has seen success since her release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Her Bellator journey began in 2020, and in her outstanding debut, she finished her DeAnna Bennet in the third round by rear-naked choke.

From that point, Carmouche remains undefeated in her three fights with the promotion.

Liz Carmouche and Kana Watanabe exchange blows at Bellator 261, Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

“Girl-Rilla” reigned crushing blows on her last opponent, Kana Watanabe, ending the show in 35 seconds of round 1. Carmouche now has a win by decision, submission, and TKO in her short time with Bellator.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian-born champion sports an undefeated MMA career at 12 wins. And since 2017, Velasquez has delivered phenomenal performances in Bellator that led to her championship.

Denise Kielholtz and Juliana Velasquez, Photo Credit: Bellator MMA/Lucas Noonan

In contrast to Carmouche, Velasquez won her last bout via split decision against Denise Kielholtz at Bellator 262. The victory marks her first title defense since gaining the flyweight belt in December 2020.

Both fighters fought last summer and are on current win streaks. Knockouts and submissions are geared in their arsenal.

Neither lady is a stranger to ending a fight in a devastating fashion. In April, It all comes down to who is more determined to sit on the flyweight throne.

Will Carmouche be the first to put a tally mark on Velasquez’s losing record? Fans will have to find out when they battle in the main event at Bellator 278.

Are you excited for Juliana Velasquez vs. Liz Carmouche?