Junior dos Santos, Héctor Lombard, Thiago Silva Sign With Eagle FC

Former UFC standouts Junior dos Santos, Héctor Lombard, and Thiago Silva have found a new MMA home at Eagle FC.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was the first to break the news of dos Santos’ signing, while Silva and Lombard’s deals were announced at a recent Eagle FC news conference.

dos Santos was supposed to face Kubrat Pulev in a boxing match at Triller Triad Combat before the fight was called off on short notice. dos Santos hasn’t competed in MMA since four-straight losses to end his UFC tenure.

dos Santos’ last MMA win came against Derrick Lewis in March 2019. After winning three in a row, a knockout loss to Francis Ngannou would prove to be the beginning of the end to dos Santos’ time in the Octagon.

dos Santos is tentatively scheduled to make his Eagle FC debut against another UFC veteran, Yorgan De Castro in May. De Castro won his promotional debut against Shaun Asher in January.

dos Santos will be joined by Lombard and Silva in his next MMA venture. Lombard has competed in bare-knuckle boxing over his past four fights in BKFC and last competed in MMA in September 2018.

Lombard is also looking to bounce back after six-straight losses to wrap up his time in the UFC. Lombard will compete in the Eagle FC light heavyweight division.

Joining Lombard at 205 pounds will be Silva, who has competed in brief stints in KSW and ACB. He’s won five of his last nine MMA fights, with his most recent win coming against former The Ultimate Fighter standout James McSweeney.

Eagle FC continues to make gains in the MMA landscape. The promotion landed former UFC interim title challenger Kevin Lee along with UFC pioneer Diego Sanchez, who will compete in the Eagle FC 46 main event this weekend.

