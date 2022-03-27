Kai Kara-France Willing To Be Backup For Planned Figueiredo/Moreno 4

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France is willing to be on-weight for the potential Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno fourth bout.

Kara-France is fresh off his gritty win over second-ranked contender Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus. He was able to limit Askarov’s grappling as the fight went on and used opportunistic striking to earn a unanimous decision win.

Kara-France has surged into the flyweight title picture after three-straight wins, including a recent knockout over former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt. He has also earned wins over Rogério Bontorin and Raulian Paiva in the Octagon.

The UFC is reportedly working on the fourth title fight between Figueiredo and Moreno for later this year, although nothing has been officially booked. Figueiredo won their third matchup at UFC 270 via unanimous decision.

During his UFC Columbus post-fight press conference, Kara-France offered to be ready for the UFC should anything happen with the Figueiredo/Moreno planned fight later this year.

“Definitely, I can make weight any day,” Kara-France said. “I’ve changed [where] I’m not blowing up that much after camps. I’ve worked hard on keeping my weight down, and just being a true professional of this sport. Where I’m at in my career, it’s not just what you’re doing in the gym, it’s what you’re doing outside of it as well.

“I’m in a great place. All I know is that [Saturday was] my birthday. I turned 29, it’s the biggest win of my career so I’m gonna celebrate with my team, and I can’t wait to get home to see my family.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Kara-France won his UFC debut over Elias Garcia in 2018, before beginning his UFC tenure on a three-fight winning streak. His lone defeats in the promotion have come against Brandon Royval and Moreno.

Kara-France will likely get a title shot for his next UFC outing, and he sounds ready and willing to step up should the UFC need him.

Do you think Kai Kara-France deserves the next flyweight title shot?