Kara-France Thinks Doubters Haven’t Learned Lesson After Garbrandt Win

UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France still feels he has plenty of people to prove wrong after his knockout win over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269.

Kara-France earned a first-round knockout over Garbrandt despite many picking the former bantamweight champion to win his flyweight debut. Kara-France has now won back-to-back fights and faces a matchup with top contender Askar Askarov at UFC Columbus in a potential No. 1 contender fight.

During a recent interview with UFC writer James Cooney, Kara-France explains why he has a chip on his shoulder despite his recent run of success.

“I’ve always been the underdog,” Kara-France said. “It fuels me. Look what happened to Cody in my last fight. People shouldn’t underestimate or overlook me.”

Kara-France isn’t looking too far in the past as he gets ready for Askarov. He promises a similar approach at UFC Columbus to that of his fight with Garbrandt.

“It was great showcasing my power and beating a former champ. I went through adversity and got the win. It gives you a lot of confidence. And it’ll be no different with this guy—I’ll find the targets and put him away.”

Kara-France, a product of City Kickboxing in New Zealand, burst onto the scene after winning his UFC debut over Elias Garcia in Dec. 2018. He’s gone on to earn big wins over Rogério Bontorin, Garbrandt, and Tyson Nam en route to the flyweight title picture.

Kara-France still feels a bit overlooked in the UFC flyweight division, and he’ll look to prove himself as a potential title challenger with a win over Askarov this weekend.

What are your predictions for Kai Kara-France vs. Askar Askarov?