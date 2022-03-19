Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas Targeted for May 14 Bout

There is an interesting flyweight bout between Katlyn Chookagian and Amanda Ribas in the works.

UFC events for the spring are beginning to fill up quickly. One event, in particular, that will not be a pay-per-view event is the one being held on May 14. The location and main event for this event are not yet known, but a few fights have been released.

Originally, the bout between Miesha Tate and Lauren Murphy was to be the headliner, but that bout was moved to a later date. However, a very intriguing matchup between former title contender Katlyn Chookagian and rising star Amanda Ribas will be on this card. The news was first reported by Raphael Marinho of Combate.com.

UFC encaminhou Amanda Ribas X Katlyn Chookagian pra 14 de maio, no peso-mosca. Subida de categoria da Amanda não é definitiva. #feedmma — Raphael Marinho (@raphamarinho) March 18, 2022

Chookagian is coming into this matchup having won her last three in a row. Since losing her title shot to champion Valentina Shevchenko, Chookagian has gone 4-1 in the division. She is still sitting in the number two spot of the flyweight rankings. Following her last fight against Jennifer Maia, Chookagian announced that the UFC had not offered her a new contract at that point and she would have gone to free agency. It seems she was able to rework the terms and is now back in the heart of the division.

As for Ribas, this fight will be a return to flyweight after a stint at strawweight. She fought most recently at UFC 267 back in October of 2021 and has had a string of bad luck since then. Over the past few years, Ribas has had a number of fights canceled or changed due to opponents pulling out or illness. Most recently, she was slated to face off against Michelle Waterson but she was injured and the bout was pushed back and eventually scrapped.

Ribas is currently sitting in the number nine spot of the strawweight rankings, but a with over Chookagian will no most likely place her in the top ten or five of the flyweight rankings.

The entire fight card announced to this point for May 14 is as follows:

Women’s Flyweight bout: Viviane Araújo vs. Andrea Lee

Welterweight bout: Frank Camacho vs. Manuel Torres

Featherweight bout: Daniel Pineda vs. Jamall Emmers

Women’s Strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Virna Jandiroba

Middleweight bout: Nick Maximov vs. Andre Petroski

Women’s Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Amanda Ribas

Who do you think will win on May 14 Katlyn Chookagian or Amanda Ribas?