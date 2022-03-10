Kayla Harrison Believes GOAT Status Is Still Attainable With PFL Deal

Newly re-signed PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison feels she can accomplish her goals in the PFL without joining another promotion.

After months of negotiating and hearing offers, Harrison elected to re-sign with the PFL after a lengthy free agency process. She signed a new multi-year deal with the league and is set to compete in the league’s upcoming 2022 season.

A big talking point of Harrison’s free agency was her level of competition so far during her 12-0 professional career. She had once been linked to potential matchups with Bellator featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes.

But Harrison feels that the league is ready to take the next step and add more talent to the roster amidst her new contract.

During a recent interview on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Harrison reflected on her free agency and what led to her re-signing with the PFL.

“I think there were a lot of contract negotiations, there were a lot of offers, many of them very lucrative,” Harrison said. “Ultimately, the PFL had the right to match any contract offer I received and they stepped up in a big way, and now I’m going to be staying with the PFL. I’m excited.

Kayla Harrison (Image Credit: PFL MMA)

“I talked to [PFL founder and chairman] Donn Davis last night, and he made it very clear to me that the goals I have for myself, the ways I want to challenge myself are still going to be accomplished and the PFL supports me in that 100%. And they’re not afraid to pay big money to get big-name fighters to try to challenge me.”

Harrison’s re-signing with the PFL had reportedly hit a roadblock in recent weeks, but it appears the league turned things around after the brief ordeal. One of her American Top Team coaches, Mike Brown, has also said that he wants to see Harrison get a step up in competition going forward.

Bellator had allegedly offered Harrison the most lucrative deal before the PFL came forward and matched it, securing her re-signing.

Harrison won the 2021 PFL women’s lightweight championship in dismantling Taylor Guardado in the finals. She’s expected to face fierce competition in 2022, including former Bellator champion Julia Budd and potentially, up-and-coming MMA prospect Claressa Shields.

